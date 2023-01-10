One killed, two injured in accidental firing in Hassan

January 10, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Hassan

A person died and two others suffered injuries in a suspected case of accidental firing at Goddu village in Yeslur Hobli of Sakaleshpur taluk Monday, January 9, 2023 night.

Naveen, 40, a farmer at Thambugere died. His friends Dayananda, 42 and Padmanabha, 42 suffered injuries. Their associate Raja Chari, who was also at the spot escaped unhurt.

According to the police, the four were fishing in Doddagadde stream, when someone opened fire from behind. Naveen died on the spot and other two were shifted to hospital at Sakaleshpur.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media that it was prima facie a case of accidental firing. “Prima facie, it is not political or communal”, he said. The SP and other officers are visiting the spot today.