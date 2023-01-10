HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, two injured in accidental firing in Hassan

January 10, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan

A person died and two others suffered injuries in a suspected case of accidental firing at Goddu village in Yeslur Hobli of Sakaleshpur taluk Monday, January 9, 2023 night.

Naveen, 40, a farmer at Thambugere died. His friends Dayananda, 42 and Padmanabha, 42 suffered injuries. Their associate Raja Chari, who was also at the spot escaped unhurt.

According to the police, the four were fishing in Doddagadde stream, when someone opened fire from behind. Naveen died on the spot and other two were shifted to hospital at Sakaleshpur.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media that it was prima facie a case of accidental firing. “Prima facie, it is not political or communal”, he said. The SP and other officers are visiting the spot today.

Related Topics

disaster (general) / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.