One killed, over 25 injured in Karnataka bus accident

As the bus turned turtle it hit a car coming from the opposite direction.

As the bus turned turtle it hit a car coming from the opposite direction.

One person was killed and more than 25 others suffered injuries when a KSRTC bus turned turtle on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway at Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk around 2 a.m. on November 25.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, 28, of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district.

Of the 46 passengers, more than 25 people suffered injuries. They have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

The bus was heading to Bengaluru from Mangaluru.

Movement of traffic was affected on the highway for sometime.

