One killed in accident near Hunsur

Mysuru

12 September 2021 18:50 IST

One person was killed on the spot when the car which he was driving rammed into a road-side tree in Hunsur taluk on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Kumar (31) of Yashwanthpur in Hunsur town. He was driving from Hunsur towards Mysuru when he lost control of the vehicle near Manuganahalli. Bilikere police have registered a case and are investigating.

