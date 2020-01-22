One killed as lorry hits two-wheeler

A 55-year-old man was killed and another person sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run case near Vasanthanagara village in Hiriyuru taluk of Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Venkatesh (55) and the injured as Kariyappa. Both are residents of Vasanthanagara.

They were going on a two-wheeler when an unidentified lorry hit them and sped away around 10.45 a.m. Venkatesh was killed on the spot. Kariyappa sustained serious injuries on his right leg and was crying for help.

Instead of rushing to the help of the accident victim who lay on the road bleeding for nearly an hour, onlookers were seen taking photos and videos of the scene from their mobile phones. People parked their vehicles near the Bidar-Srirangapatna road and were busy taking videos and photos of the injured man who was lying in a pool of blood and also of the deceased man.

Hiriyuru rural police who arrived at the spot shifted the injured in an autorickshaw to the Hiriyuru taluk government hospital. The injured was referred to a private hospital at Davangere for further treatment.

Hiriyuru rural police have registered a case in this regard.