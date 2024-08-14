GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru: One killed in cooker blast in Puttenahalli; police rule out foul play

Published - August 14, 2024 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The room where the cooker exploded in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday night.

The room where the cooker exploded in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 21-year-old barber was killed and another injured when a cooker lid exploded while they were cooking in their room on the terrace of a building in Puttenahalli on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohsin, while his roommate Azhar, a native of Amroha town in Uttar Pradesh, sustained burn injuries.

The incident occurred at 24th Main on Puttenahalli when the victims were preparing food. The two were working in a barber shop on the first floor of the building and were staying in a 100 sq ft room above the shop, a police officer said.

Prima facie, it appears that the lid of the cooker blew off and since the room was small and cluttered, something caught fire and the duo sustained third degree burn injuries, the officer added.

Senior police officials conducted a detailed probe and ruled out foul play as there was no trace of chemical or explosive material.

As news of the blast spread, residents panicked as a few media houses and even Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan tweeted expressing concern and stating: “Concerned about the mysterious blast in Bengaluru on August 12. The suspicious explosion critically injured Mohseen and Sameer. Mohseen succumbed to his injuries. The NIA is investigating. Authorities must remain vigilant ahead of #IndependenceDay2024 celebrations” .

On Wednesday a team of NIA officials and officials from the CID visited the scene and conducted a detailed probe. Police officials advised people to refrain from spreading rumours and maintain peace.

