One killed, 4 injured in bear attack in Karnataka

A 50-year-old man was killed and four others were injured in a bear attack at Dalavaayikatte in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on Friday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajanna of Bukkasagara village and the injured are Lakshman, Umesh, Shashi and Ramesh of Dalavaayikatte.

Rajanna, 50, of Bukkasagara village who was seriously injured died on the way to NIMHANS in Bengaluru on Friday night.

Reports said that the other four villagers were injured when they tried to rescue Rajanna from the bear.

More than 50 police personnel and 20 forest department personnel caught the bear using a net.

Subsequently, irate villagers attacked the bear with long sticks. Forest personnel arrived and rescued the animal.

Srirampura police have registered a case in this regard.