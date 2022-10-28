One injured in elephant attack

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 28, 2022 18:16 IST

A resident of Nidanur in Alur taluk suffered serious injuries in an elephant attack on Thursday. Devaraj, 50, encountered the elephant while he was on the way to his farm around 8.30 am.

The Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and shifted Devaraju to HIMS in Hassan for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment.

K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan, said that the forest officials attached to Alur Range made arrangements for the treatment. The department arranged the ambulance to shift the injured to Bengaluru, he added.

More than 60 elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Alur and Belur ranges in Hassan. The residents of several villages in these ranges encounter herds regularly.

