One injured in elephant attack

A person suffered injuries in an elephant attack at Vadur in Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday morning. Manjunath, 45, of Vadur, encountered the animal on his farm.

The animal hit him with its trunk and trampled his right leg. The injured has been shifted to a government hospital in Sakleshpur.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Yeslur, Sakleshpur and Alur forest ranges in the district. People have been demanding that the Forest Department capture all the elephants and shift them.

Radio collar

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu told The Hindu that the person suffered a fracture. He is undergoing treatment. The officer said the department had decided to radio-collar three elephants to track their movements so that man-elephant encounters could be avoided.

“We have sought permission to radio-collar three elephants. Among them two are tuskers, roaming separately, and another is leading a herd. An operation would be conducted in February to radio-collar them”, the officer said.