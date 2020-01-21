Karnataka

One injured in elephant attack

A person suffered serious injuries in an elephant attack at Maradikere in Yeslur range of Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday morning. Raju, 60, has been admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that a few elephants had entered Yeslur range from Kodagu. “It seems one of them hit the person. We are taking care of his treatment. We are thinking of taking him to Bengaluru for treatment”, he said.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Alur, Sakleshpur and Yeslur forest ranges, affecting public life. The local people have demanded the capture and relocation of all elephants in the area.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 7:14:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/one-injured-in-elephant-attack/article30616642.ece

