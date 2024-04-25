One injured in election-related clash in Holenarasipur

April 25, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was injured in an election-related clash at Bittagowdanahalli village in Holenarasipur taluk on Wednesday.

Basavaraj suffered injuries as he was pushed into a drain. He has been undergoing treatment in Holenarasipur. He and his friends Prakash and Ramesh were campaigning at Bittagowdanahalli in favour of Congress candidate, when a few people, said to be supporters of the JD(S) stopped them. They claimed the village to be the strong bastion of the JD(S) and they would not allow anybody to campaign for the Congress.

The complainant has named Chandan, Abhilash, Basavaraj, and others as accused in the complaint. Holenarasipur Town Police have registered the case.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is contesting for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency on the JD(S) ticket. The Congress has fielded Shreyas M. Patel, grandson of former Minister G. Puttaswamy Gowda. Both the candidates are natives of Holenarasipur constituency.