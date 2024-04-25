GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

One injured in election-related clash in Holenarasipur

April 25, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was injured in an election-related clash at Bittagowdanahalli village in Holenarasipur taluk on Wednesday.

Basavaraj suffered injuries as he was pushed into a drain. He has been undergoing treatment in Holenarasipur. He and his friends Prakash and Ramesh were campaigning at Bittagowdanahalli in favour of Congress candidate, when a few people, said to be supporters of the JD(S) stopped them. They claimed the village to be the strong bastion of the JD(S) and they would not allow anybody to campaign for the Congress.

The complainant has named Chandan, Abhilash, Basavaraj, and others as accused in the complaint. Holenarasipur Town Police have registered the case.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, is contesting for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency on the JD(S) ticket. The Congress has fielded Shreyas M. Patel, grandson of former Minister G. Puttaswamy Gowda. Both the candidates are natives of Holenarasipur constituency.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Indian National Congress / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.