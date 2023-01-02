One held in connection with church vandalisation case

January 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district police have arrested one person in connection with the case pertaining to St Mary’s Church in Periyapatna which was found vandalised, and the statue of Infant Jesus and decorative items were found broken and strewn on the church premises on December 27.

The church was vandalised when Fr John Paul had gone out of the town and the caretaker was on leave. The incident came to light when one Rajanna went inside the church to switch on the lights. In this connection, Fr John Paul had lodged a complaint with the Periyapatna police.

In the complaint, Fr John Paul had said that a couple of donation boxes were broken and the money was stolen. The sound system including the mikes were found dismantled and scattered while the decorative lights installed were also damaged, the complaint said.

A blue-coloured hand glove was recovered soon after the church was vandalised. Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar constituted three teams to solve the case. The teams were led by Hunsur DySP Mahesh M K.

At a press conference here on Monday, Ms. Latkar gave details about the incident and how the police cracked the case.

Acting on a definite clue, the police took Vishwa (24), a pourakarmika, who is a resident of Mahadeshwara Layout in the town, into custody in connection with the case. Vishwa was working in the church.

The accused entered the church when noboby was inside. “The accused has admitted to have robbed the money from the donation box,” a note from the police said.

During investigation, the accused told the police that he had taken away money from three donation boxes that had about ₹2,000-₹3,000 in cash. He pulled the cloth under the statue of Infant Jesus assuming that there could be money under it. The statue fell and was damaged, according to the police.

The SP said the church authorities have been told to install CCTV cameras. She also suggested installing CCTV cameras in all places of worship.