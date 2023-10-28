One held, gold and silver ornaments worth ₹5.17 lakh recovered

October 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi city police on Friday arrested one person on charge of his involvement in a series of robberies and recovered valuables worth over ₹5.17 lakh and ₹19,500 in cash from him.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that the accused Veerabhadra S. Panchal of Muttaga village in Shahabad taluk of Kalaburagi district targeted the locked houses and decamped with gold and cash.

During the interrogation, Veerabhadra confessed that he had broken open the locks of six houses at Annapurneshwari Colony, Krishna Nagar, Kotnoor and localities surrounding Ram Mandir and Ranesh Peer Dargah area and made away with the valuables.

The police have recovered 80 grams of gold ornaments, 250 grams of silver ornaments and ₹19,500 in cash in connection with six robbery cases at various police stations.