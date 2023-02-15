ADVERTISEMENT

One held for stoking fire in Bandipur

February 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department personnel have nabbed one personin connection with deliberately stoking fire in Bandipur on Wednesday.

The accused was named as Ramu who has been produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Two of his accomplices identified as Suresh and Devappa are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. The authorities said the Forest Department staff received information about the outbreak of fire in Boodikatte forests in the Kundakere range of Bandipur around 2.40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The field staff rushed to the spot to douse the fire but en route saw three persons moving around in a suspicious manner and trying to flee on sighting the forest staff. While Ramu was nabbed two others escaped. The authorities said they battled the fire for nearly 2 hours to bring it under control but about 2.5 hectares of vegetation was burnt. The Forest Department has also warned that anybody found to be deliberately kindling or stoking fire would be prosecuted.

