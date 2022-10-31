One held for poaching in Bandipur

One person was nabbed by the Forest Department personnel in Bandipur on Monday.

The accused was identified as Shanmukha of Madduru colony in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district. He was part of a 5-member gang which had poached a spotted deer and carrying the carcass when they were sighted by the forest guards who confronted them.

While four of the gang members escaped from the spot Shanmukha was nabbed by the guards who seized the carcass and a weapon used to poach the deer. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody while a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining members of the gang.