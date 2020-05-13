Karnataka

One held for obstructing quarantine

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that one person has been arrested and sent to judicial remand for not allowing officials to make use of a community hall for quarantining people arriving from different States.

He told presspersons here on Wednesday that the person is native of Ainapur Tanda and working as teacher in a private school.

“We were trying to use a community hall for providing shelter for people, but the person not only prevented the officials but also misbehaved with police. Since he was preventing officials from discharging their duties, he has been arrested.”

Mr. Patil said that no one should prevent officials from using halls or schools for giving accommodation to people of the district who have come back from other States. “Please remember they are our people who have only come back. Don’t treat them like criminals. They need our help and we should extended a helping hand to people to stay safe in quarantine for 14 days.”

On Wednesday, two persons who arrived from Mumbai tested positive. They belonged to a group of 13 and so all 13 persons are in institutional quarantine.

