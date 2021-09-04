One held for cheating

Hassan Police have arrested one person on charges of cheating a resident of Chitradurga after assuring two kilograms of gold at a low price. The police recovered ₹12 lakh in cash from the accused.

The police gave the name of the arrested as Shivakumar of Angadihalli in Belur taluk. The other accused, Bidar Lal, Arjun and Keerthi, are absconding.

The accused had promised Somashekhara Reddy of Challakere in Chitradurga two kilograms of gold for ₹12 lakh. Initially, they handed him over two gold ornaments as a sample on Thursday. The complainant went to a goldsmith and understood it was true gold. However, later while giving the remaining, the accused gave fake gold ornaments. Suspecting foul play, the complainant tried to catch hold of the accused, who succeeded in running away with the cash. Somashekhara Reddy had filed a complaint with Halebidu Police.

Belur Circle Inspector Sreekanth and others arrested one accused and recovered the cash from him.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda, on Saturday, told presspersons that there were complaints of cheating by promising gold at a lower price. Many people from other States were allegedly involved in such instances. “I appeal to the public to be alert about such people. The public should call up the police if someone approaches them with such a promise”, he said.