November 14, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was found murdered near Guddekal Temple in Shivamogga on the evening of November 14. The police have identified the deceased Mallesh, 35.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, who visited the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, informed the media that the initial inquiry suggested it was a murder committed over personal reasons.

The police are yet to gather more information about the case. Kote Police will investigate the case.

