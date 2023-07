July 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

A person was found murdered at Vidya Nagar in Shivamogga on Sunday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as Jnaneshwar, 43. It is suspected that he was murdered by one of his friends, with whom he had a scuffle the previous night.

Jnaneshwar was found lying in a drain near his house.

The Kote Police reached the spot. They are looking for the suspect.