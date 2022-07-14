‘One district-one skill’ programme launched by CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday launched ‘one district-one skill’ programme aimed at rejuvenating the traditional skills practiced in Karnataka as part of World Youth Skills Day event on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation. The corporation has identified various traditional arts and skills of every district in the State and this programme is designed for technological upgradation and design intervention of these special skills. As part of this programme, around 100 skilled persons will be trained in each district for entrepreneurship, market linkages and technological upgradation, said a release from the corporation.

The Chief Minister also launched e-Kaushalya programme, a free-of-cost learning management programme for graduates from engineering, BCA and management.

