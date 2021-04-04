One dies while handling explosives

A person died and two suffered injuries while handling explosives at Chakenahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Sunday afternoon.

Sampath, 27, of Bettadahalli in Channarayapatna taluk, died on the spot. Ravi Kumar and Nataraju suffered injuries. They are under treatment. “We are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause for the blast”, said B.N.Nandini, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hassan.

Two people from Channarayapatna taluk visited the godown to take the explosives. The blast took place even as one of them kick-started the bike after taking the explosives. Nagesh of Chakenahalli had a licence to store explosives in a godown. The police are looking for violations in handling the explosives. Carrying the explosives in two-wheelers is not allowed.