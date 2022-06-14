One dies in hit and run case

A person died in a hit and run case near Hullahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday. Nagaraju, 50, was on a morning walk on Holenarasipur-Mysuru Road around 5.30 a.m. when an unknown car hit him. He died on the spot. The driver did not stop. Passersby noticed his body and informed his family.

His wife Anita filed a complaint with Holenarsipur Rural Police.