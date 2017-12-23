Karnataka

One dies in elephant attack

A person is suspected to have died in an elephant attack at Rajendrapura near Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk on Saturday. He has been identified as Shivappa (45), an agriculture labourer. This is the second death in elephant attacks this month. A farmer died on December 6. Following this incident the Forest Department caught two tuskers causing trouble in the taluk.

