One dies in accident

August 01, 2022 19:20 IST

Car hit by bus near Talaguppa in Sagar taluk

One person died and six suffered injuries when their car was hit by a bus near Talaguppa in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Monday.

Shahbaz, 23, of Channagiri, died on the spot. He was driving the car. The injured have been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The members of a family settled in Channagiri in Davangere district had been to Jog Falls. While returning home they met with the accident. Sagar Rural Police have registered a case.