One died, several injured as private bus falls off the road in Mudigere taluk

November 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman died and several others suffered injuries when a private bus fell off the road into a coffee estate near Kaskebail in Mudigere taluk on Saturday morning. Surekha, 45, a resident of Yelahanka in Bengaluru, died, and more than 15 passengers suffered injuries.

They were all on the way to Horanadu from Bengaluru. The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Mudigere.

The local people said that there were many accidents between Cheekanahalli and Kasebail due to a lack of road safety measures. They demanded the construction of retaining walls to stop accidents in the stretch.

