HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One died, several injured as private bus falls off the road in Mudigere taluk

November 04, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman died and several others suffered injuries when a private bus fell off the road into a coffee estate near Kaskebail in Mudigere taluk on Saturday morning. Surekha, 45, a resident of Yelahanka in Bengaluru, died, and more than 15 passengers suffered injuries.

They were all on the way to Horanadu from Bengaluru. The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Mudigere.

The local people said that there were many accidents between Cheekanahalli and Kasebail due to a lack of road safety measures. They demanded the construction of retaining walls to stop accidents in the stretch.

Related Topics

road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.