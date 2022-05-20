Rain in Karnataka Karnataka

One death due to rains in Thirthahalli

The Hindu Bureau May 20, 2022 13:52 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the rains had affected normal life in the district. Many localities in Shivamogga city had been flooded while in rural areas farmers had lost their crops

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra visited rain-hit areas in Shivamogga city on May 20, 2022.

A farmer died after falling into a pond in his farm at Tuduru village in Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on May 19 night. The farmer, Shankar, accidentally fell into the pond, which was full due to heavy rains in the village. Thirthahalli tahsildar S.B. Sripad and other officials visited the spot on May 20. Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, in a media conference in Shivamogga on May 20, said the rains had affected normal life in the district. Many localities in Shivamogga city had been flooded while in rural areas farmers had lost their crops. “We were experiencing such heavy rains for the first time in the month of May. Farmers in Shikaripur and Sorab have lost their crops. Around 80,000 quintals of maize has been washed away and around 1,500 hectare of agricultural land is submerged in water,” he said. He met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on May 19 and requested suitable compensation for farmers affected by rains. Mr. Raghavendra visited rain-affected areas in Shivamogga city.



