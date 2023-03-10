ADVERTISEMENT

One death due to H3N2 in Karnataka

March 10, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Hassan

The laboratory test of the samples collected from a 87-year-old person confirmed the infection, two days after his death

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar chairing a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee and senior officials on the sudden spike in H3N2 virus infection, in Karnataka, in Bengaluru on March 6, 2023.

Hassan

A person who died on March 1 in Alur taluk of Hassan district of Karnataka was infected with the H3N2 influenza virus that causes seasonal flu.

The laboratory test of the samples collected from the 87-year-old person confirmed the infection on March 3, two days after his death. He had co-morbidities, like asthma and hypertension, said Dr. Shivashankar, the Surveillance Officer.

The staff of the Health and Family Welfare Department collected samples from residents of the place where the death was reported. However, there was hardly anyone with symptoms, like fever. No other case of H3N2 had been detected in the district, the officer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US