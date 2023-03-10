One death due to H3N2 in Karnataka

March 10, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan

A person who died on March 1 in Alur taluk of Hassan district of Karnataka was infected with the H3N2 influenza virus that causes seasonal flu.

The laboratory test of the samples collected from the 87-year-old person confirmed the infection on March 3, two days after his death. He had co-morbidities, like asthma and hypertension, said Dr. Shivashankar, the Surveillance Officer.

The staff of the Health and Family Welfare Department collected samples from residents of the place where the death was reported. However, there was hardly anyone with symptoms, like fever. No other case of H3N2 had been detected in the district, the officer added.

