One death, 357 new COVID-19 cases in DK, Udupi

MANGALURU

17 April 2021 02:35 IST

With 256 new COVID-19 cases and a discharge of 92 patients, the active cases in Dakshina Kannada stood at 1,414 on Friday. Among these new cases, 19 are from a care centre in Lower Bendur area and five from a house in Neermarga. These two places have been declared containment areas.

The Dakshina Kannada District COVID-19 nodal officer H. Ashok said nasal and throat swabs of 5,300 persons were collected on Friday. A fine of ₹47.69 lakh has so far been collected from 45,925 cases of no masks and violation of social distance norms, said the bulletin by the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi, a 59-year-old COVID-19 patient died while 101 new cases were reported on Friday. With the discharge of 35 patients, the active cases in the district stood at 591. A fine of ₹28.72 lakh has been collected so far from 26,958 cases for norm violations, said the bulletin by the Udupi district administration.

