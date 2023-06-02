ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, three injured in Khanapur accident

June 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and three others seriously injured when their bike rammed into a bus at Golihalli near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Friday.

Yallappa Vannur, 25, died on the way to the hospital. His relatives Pallavai Vannur, 16, Aishwarya Vannur, 15, and Bheemappa Vannur, 40, are being treated in the district hospital.

The four members of the family was travelling on a single bike that hit the NWKRTC bus. The bus conductor called the 108 ambulance, but it did not reach even after an hour. They flagged a car that was going to Khanapur and shifted one person to a hospital. The other three were shifted to the Belagavi district hospital in the ambulance that arrived later.

