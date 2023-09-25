ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, three injured in accident near Channarayapatna

September 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old boy from Bengaluru died and three others suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a divider near Channarayapatna in Hassan district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj from Anchepalya in Bengaluru.

Dheeraj was travelling to Channarayapatna with his parents, brother, and two others to attend a programme at a relative’s place. His father Jagadeesh was driving the car. While travelling on the Channarayapatna-Shettihalli flyover, he lost control over his vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a car. The vehicle hit the divider and turned turtle. Jagadish, his wife Nalinakshi, sons Dheeraj and Dushyanth suffered injuries.

The doctors at the government hospital declared Dheeraj dead. The Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US