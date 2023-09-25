One dead, three injured in accident near Channarayapatna

September 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

An 18-year-old boy from Bengaluru died and three others suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a divider near Channarayapatna in Hassan district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj from Anchepalya in Bengaluru.

Dheeraj was travelling to Channarayapatna with his parents, brother, and two others to attend a programme at a relative’s place. His father Jagadeesh was driving the car. While travelling on the Channarayapatna-Shettihalli flyover, he lost control over his vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a car. The vehicle hit the divider and turned turtle. Jagadish, his wife Nalinakshi, sons Dheeraj and Dushyanth suffered injuries.

The doctors at the government hospital declared Dheeraj dead. The Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered a case.