One dead in Forest dept. custody

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 20, 2022 20:40 IST

A person who was in the custody of Forest Department officials was found dead at Kallola Kote in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday.

Ravi, 40, of Venkatapura in Shivamogga district, was found dead in a toilet constructed at the camp site, meant for driving away wild elephants.

The forest officials had taken two people Ravi and Raju into custody on Wednesday on charges of attempting to cut sandalwood in the forest. The local villagers staged a protest alleging that Ravi was murdered by forest officials. Sakharayapatna police rushed to the spot.

N.E. Kranthi, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that the officials had taken Ravi and Raju into custody on charges of cutting sandalwood. “We received information that he (Ravi) died of heart attack this morning. As the death occurred in the custody, we are conducting further procedure as per the norms”, he said.

The actual reason for the death would be known after the post-mortem. All procedures were being done in presence of magistrate and other senior officers, he added.

