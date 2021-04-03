One dead in elephant attack

Hassan

03 April 2021 16:21 IST

A person died in an elephant attack at Halekere in Sakleshpur taluk on Friday evening.

Deputy Conservator of Forests K.N. Basavaraj said Shivanna, 65, encountered the elephant while returning home.

Last month a truck driver, native of Rajasthan, died in an elephant attack in Shiradi Ghat.People of Sakleshpur and Alur taluks have been demanding a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflicts.