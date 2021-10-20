One dead in clash among workers

One person died and another was injured following a clash among three construction workers about sharing wages at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan taluk on Tuesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Manjunath, 30, of Arsikere. Jayanna, 51, of Aladahalli near Hassan suffered injuries.

Hassan Nirmita Kendra has taken up the construction of a building and water tanks at Mosale Hosahalli. Along with Shivanna, a resident of the Mosale Hosahalli, Manjunath and Jayanna worked on Monday. The contractor of the work had hired Manjunath and Jayanna for the day.

After the work was over, Yogesh, who was in charge of the construction site, paid ₹1,500 to Shivanna asking him to share it with the others. However, later all three had liquor and fought with each other over the amount. Shivanna allegedly hit Manjunath and Jayanna with an iron rod. The next day when Yogesh visited the place, he found both the workers with serious injuries. He took them to the government hospital in Hassan, where the doctors declared Manjunath dead.

Based on the complaint filed by Yogesh, Hassan rural police have registered the case.