One dead in Chamarajanagar rains

Many fields were inundated leading to crop loss

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 05, 2022 20:25 IST

Torrential rains in parts of Chamarajanagar district on Sunday night through the early hours of Monday claimed one life. Many fields were inundated leading to crop loss.

The District Disaster Management Centre said the victim – identified as Murthy (33) -  came under the debris of a wall that collapsed due to heavy rains and succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place in Dadadahalli village past midnight, according to officials. Inundation was also reported in the rural hinterland of Hebbosuru, Jyothigowdanapura etc.

The district has been receiving incessant rains since the last few days and the quantum of rains is more than double the average for the period, according to Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. Chamarajanagar taluk received 52.1 mm of rains between September 1 and 5 against a normal of 17.4 mm while Gundlupet received 32.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 9.5 mm during the same period. Heavy rains have also been reported in Kollega, Yellandur and Hanur.

As a result of the heavy rains, agricultural tracts, roads and bridges have been flooded. Suvarnavathi river was overflowing and the bridge across it was inundated in the flash floods in Yallandur taluk.

The agricultural fields along the river bank were also flooded. Farmers expressed a fear that it could lead to crop damage. This is for the third time this year that the fields in the district have suffered inundation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal paid a visit to rain-affected villages in the district apart from Suvarnavathi and Chikkahole reservoirs to take stock of the situation. She also visited Hardanahalli Gram Panchayat office, post office and the local branch of SBI which were flooded. Revenue Department officials were directed to open a few relief centers and ensure food and accommodation to the villagers till the water receded.

The DC also visited Kodimole village where people affected by flood have been shifted to a community center. Senior officials of the district administration were present.

