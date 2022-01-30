KarnatakaBelagavi 30 January 2022 15:16 IST
One dead in accident on Hubballi- Dharwad bypass
Updated: 30 January 2022 15:16 IST
Car hits lorry near bypass
One person died in a road accident on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass in Yarikoppa near Dharwad on Sunday.
Vasant Raj Boodihal (45) an officer in the army, died on the spot. On leave, Vasant Raj was travelling to his home in Boodihal village in Belagavi district from Bengaluru.
His car hit a lorry near Yarikoppa. A case has been registered.
