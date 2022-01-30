One dead in accident on Hubballi- Dharwad bypass

Belagavi

30 January 2022 15:16 IST

Car hits lorry near bypass

One person died in a road accident on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass in Yarikoppa near Dharwad on Sunday.

Vasant Raj Boodihal (45) an officer in the army, died on the spot. On leave, Vasant Raj was travelling to his home in Boodihal village in Belagavi district from Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

His car hit a lorry near Yarikoppa. A case has been registered.