Karnataka

One dead, four injured in accident

Special Correspondent Hassan August 08, 2022 19:04 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:04 IST

A person died and four others suffered injuries when a car they were travelling in hit a tree near Nagenahalli in Belur taluk on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Adarsha, 26, an engineer in a private company in Bengaluru.

Adarsha and his friends Pradeep, Yashaswini, Darshini, and Nitesh were on a trip to Hassan to attend a marriage. They met with the accident when they were heading to Devaramane, a tourist spot, near Mudigere. Unable to negotiate a curve amidst heavy rains near Nagenahalli, Adasha lost control of the vehicle. The car hit the tree, leaving him dead on the spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The injured are under treatment. The Arehalli police have registered the case based on a complaint filed by Pradeep, one of the injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...