Karnataka

One dead as car falls into stream

Special Correspondent Hassan August 09, 2022 19:30 IST
A person died after the car he was driving fell into a stream near N.R. Pura in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as A. Prasanna, 51, of Shettikoppa in N.R. Pura taluk. He was on his way to his relative’s place at Tatkoli when the incident happened.

The N.R. Pura police suspected that he lost control of his vehicle while crossing a bridge, submerged in water. The high-speed water pushed his car off the bridge. The car had moved about 100 m from the bridge.

The incident came to light only on Tuesday morning, when the local people noticed the car. His relatives did search for him in the night. Prasanna is survived by his wife and a son. The police have registered a case.

