One dead and two injured in a fight in Channarayapatna taluk

December 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

A group of people murdered one and left two injured after an argument over a petty issue at Kallahalli near Nuggehalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday evening.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Nagesh, 30, of Vaddarahatti in Channarayapatna taluk. Ramachandra Bovi, 37, and Manju Bovi, 28, suffered injuries. They were allegedly attacked by Chethu, Swamy and others while they were having alcohol at Kallahalli.

Nuggehalli Police have registered the case. Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha informed the media that a special team of policemen had been constituted to arrest the accused.