One dead, 40 hospitalised after gastroenteritis breakout in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 15:27 IST

One person died and 40 were admitted to hospitals after a case of suspected gastroenteritis breakout in Mudenur village near Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Wednesday. Panic struck the village after Shivappa Belleri, who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, died. As many as 40 others who complained of similar problems were admitted to hospitals in Ramdurg, Belagavi and nearby Bagalkot. They are all out of danger, police said. According to police, the problems began when sewage water got mixed up with tap water in the village. A team of officers of the department of health and family welfare rushed to the village to assess the situation. Zilla panchayat CEO H V Darshan has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of drinking water getting infected.



