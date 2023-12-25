One dead, 135 hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Hoskote 

December 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

One person died and 135 have been hospitalised at six different hospitals since Sunday after suspected food poisoning at Hoskote on the outskirts of the city.

The Health Department is now investigating the source of food poisoning, amidst speculations that it could have been caused by temple ‘prasada’ or even water-borne.

The deceased identified as Siddagangamma, 64, a resident of Kaveri Nagar, consumed the ‘prasada’ which was given by her husband, Shivanna, on Saturday. He visited three temples — Venkataramana Swamy temple, Oorubagilu Anjaneya temple, and Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple.

He gave his daughter and wife ‘puliyogare’, ‘payasa’, and ‘laddoo’. The daughter is also being treated for food poisoning at a hospital. The mother-daughter duo complained of dysentery and vomiting on Sunday, and Siddagangamma died on Monday.

Like her, 135 others also exhibited the same symptoms and have to admitted hospitals. More than 70 patients who were admitted visited these temples on Hanuma Jayanti on Sunday. Several patients are in ICU.

According to a senior police officer and a Health Department official, it was initially suspected that food from either of these temples was the source of poisoning but later when patients who did not consume food from these temples were admitted this has come into question.

The police officer said at Anjaneya temple, the ‘laddoo’ that was given to devotees was one day old but it could not be said with certainty that this was the source of food poisoning.

A Health official said his department, which was probing the case, also believed that the poisoning may have happened owing to contaminated water

“We are also investigating the water angle because patients who didn’t visit these temples are also admitted to hospitals,” he said.

Hoskote MLA Sharath Bache Gowda, police and Health officials visited the temple and spoke to family members of the patients and those of the deceased.

