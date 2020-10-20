One-day fast seeking 2A reservation for Panchamasali Lingayats next week

Seeking the inclusion of the Lingayat Panchamasali community under 2A category in the State and Central list of Other Backward Classes, members of the community led by Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha at Koodalasangama will stage a one-day fast in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on October 28.

Making this announcement at a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that as the members of the community were soft natured and hard working, their rightful demand had been neglected by successive governments and the fast was to highlight their demand after repeated pleas had had made no impact.

The swami said that there was a misconception about Lingayat Panchamasali community that they were well off as they frequently donate a portion of their earnings for philanthropic activities. “But the truth is that only 5 % of the community members are rich, while the remaining are backward economically and socially. For most of them, agriculture is the main occupation and several earn their livelihood as farm workers,” he said.

The swami said that in 2012, when Jagadish Shettar became the Chief Minister, the community members took out a padayatra to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. “Subsequently, a Cabinet sub-committee, led by the then Minister C.M. Udasi, was constituted to look into the issue. The sub-committee then submitted a report to the government seeking the inclusion of 42 Lingayat sub-castes, including Panchamasali, under 2A category for educational and employment purposes. However, no action had been taken on the recommendations so far,” the swami said.

The fast would be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 28 and considering the COVID-19 guidelines, they had advised people against coming in large numbers to the protest venue.

Lingayat religion

The swami who was among the prominent leaders of the movement seeking th estatus of independent religion for Lingayat clarified that the fight for independent religion was still on and it should not be presumed that it has ended. “The agitation for independent religion is being fought through the legal route as no action has been taken after the previous government sent recommendations favouring the independent religion status. Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha, led by a former bureaucrat Shivanand Jamdar, has continued the fight,” he said.

The swami clarified that the fight for independent religion status would continue. “But as it is likely to consume time, we are seeking reservation under 2A category for the community,” he said and added that even several of the members of minority religions in the country continue to claim reservation under 2A category.

National general secretary of Akhil Bharat Lingayat Panchamasali Trust Neelkanth Asuti, president of the Youth Wing Rajashekhar Menasinakai and other office-bearers were present.