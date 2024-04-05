One cholera case confirmed in Mysuru

April 05, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

One case of cholera has been confirmed in Mysuru.

In the wake of the cholera alert, over 600 households in the area where the case was detected were examined by the health authorities, and the people living in the area had been advised to keep the surroundings clean.

The District Health Officer confirmed the cholera case at the meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. K.V. Rajendra, here on Friday. The deputy commissioner gave necessary instructions to the health authorities to prevent the spread of cholera.

This is the first time after a long gap of several years that the cholera has been detected in Mysuru.

Sample from the people in households where the case was detected had been collected and sent for tests. The travel history of the cholera-affected patient has been collected and the doctors were examining the cause of infection – on whether the patient had contaminated food or water.

Diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration are among the symptoms of cholera.

