GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

One cholera case confirmed in Mysuru

April 05, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

One case of cholera has been confirmed in Mysuru.

In the wake of the cholera alert, over 600 households in the area where the case was detected were examined by the health authorities, and the people living in the area had been advised to keep the surroundings clean.

The District Health Officer confirmed the cholera case at the meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner, Dr. K.V. Rajendra, here on Friday. The deputy commissioner gave necessary instructions to the health authorities to prevent the spread of cholera.

This is the first time after a long gap of several years that the cholera has been detected in Mysuru.

Sample from the people in households where the case was detected had been collected and sent for tests. The travel history of the cholera-affected patient has been collected and the doctors were examining the cause of infection – on whether the patient had contaminated food or water.

Diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration are among the symptoms of cholera.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.