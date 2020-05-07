One checkpost to monitor people’s movement from other States

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that as per the government order for setting up of one entry/ exit checkpost for monitoring the movement of people coming from or going to other States, Dulkhed checkpost has been converted.

He told mediapersons at the checkpost on Thursday that the National Highway where the checkpost has been set up connects to most of the North Indian States and Maharashtra. Around 10 counters have been set up to collect the details of visitors and provide them information.

The checkpost has 30 medical staff and six expert doctors working round-the-clock to check the health of the people coming to or going outside the State.

“If people are coming to the district from different States, they will be checked and stamped for quarantine. If they show any symptoms of illness, they will be sent to hospital, else will be asked to remain in home quarantine. If the people are going to rural areas, then they will be sent to institutional quarantine”, Mr. Patil said.

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal, who was present at the checkpost, said that around 50 police staff and one platoon each of District Armed Reserve and Karnataka State Reserve Police is being deployed to monitor the movement of the people. A CCTV camera has also been installed.

Govind Reddy, ZP CEO, said that people who want to go to rural areas onentering the distirct will be sent to institutional quarantine facility by the staff of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

.