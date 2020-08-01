Karnataka

One charred to death in sawmill fire

A person was charred to death when a sawmill caught fire near Channarayapatna on Friday night. Wooden logs worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Mani, 65, a native of Tamil Nadu. He had been working as a watchman at Bhagyalakshmi Sawmill, located on Channarayapatna-Mysuru Road. Channarayapatna police visited the spot on Saturday morning. The body has been burnt beyond recognition. The reason for the mishap is not yet known.

