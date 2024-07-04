  • January — Biological and medical waste control month
  • February — E-waste control month
  • March — Clean water safety awareness month
  • April — Plastic waste control month
  • May — Bio-diversity and environment awareness month
  • June — Nature conservation month World Environment Day celebrations
  • July — Solid waste and building waste management month
  • August — Air pollution control awareness and control month
  • September — Promotion of eco-friendly Ganesh festivities and control of POP idols
  • October — Water pollution prevention month
  • November — Environment-friendly Diwali, and heavy metal and dangerous chemical crackers suppression month
  • December — Domestic water pollution control and maintenance month