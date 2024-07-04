Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that 12 campaigns would be organised throughout the year to raise awareness about waste management in Karnataka.

Participating in the World Environment Day and Forest Festival programme on July 3, Mr. Khandre said that plastic waste, e-waste, bio-medical waste and solid waste are the biggest challenge, and that there is a need for controlling and managing this waste.

He said that every month one awareness campaign would be conducted.

January — Biological and medical waste control month

February — E-waste control month

March — Clean water safety awareness month

April — Plastic waste control month

May — Bio-diversity and environment awareness month

June — Nature conservation month World Environment Day celebrations

July — Solid waste and building waste management month

August — Air pollution control awareness and control month

September — Promotion of eco-friendly Ganesh festivities and control of POP idols

October — Water pollution prevention month

November — Environment-friendly Diwali, and heavy metal and dangerous chemical crackers suppression month

December — Domestic water pollution control and maintenance month

“In these 12 months, more emphasis will be placed on the declared waste of each month. Steps will be taken for their scientific management and control. Inspections will be carried out and fines will be imposed,” the Minister said.

The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is land rehabilitation, drought management and barren land recovery, and that there is a need to create more awareness about these subjects.

After taking charge as Environment Minister, Mr. Khadre had set a target of planting five crore saplings to increase the green coverage in Karnataka. The Forest Department had exceeded the target by planting around 5. 43 crore saplings.

To this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who participated in the programme, questioned how many of the saplings have survived. He proposed an audit, and, if necessary, by a third party.