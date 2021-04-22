One BJP MLA criticises govt., another defends decision

BJP leader and MLA Abhay Patil has criticised the State government’s move of closing down non-essential shops with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19.

“This is not right. This will cause a lot of damage to the economy. The State government should have indicated that the closure of non-essential shops so that traders and the general public could have prepared for it. The government should not take such arbitrary steps,” he told journalists.

Earlier, shop owners and shoppers were both shocked when the police closed down all shops selling non-essential commodities in the district. The police went around closing shops, offices and driving away petty vendors. Vegetable vendors with vehicles were allowed to do business. Those who were sitting in one place and selling vegetables were asked to stop doing business.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said that they had received orders from the State government to close down all shops and establishments that were considered non-essential. He said that shops dealing in essential goods and services were not closed.

BJP MLA Anil Benake defended the move saying that it is necessary in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.