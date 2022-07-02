One arrested, valuables worth over ₹20 lakh recovered

Hassan Police have arrested a person allegedly involved in theft cases reported in multiple places and recover valuables worth over ₹20 lakh from him.

Syed Aslam, 34, a resident of Mysuru, was wanted in two theft cases reported in Hassan. During the investigation, it was found that he was involved in another case reported in Belagavi as well. Arkalgud Police, to whom the investigation of the case was entrusted, arrested him June 22, said Additional SP B.N.Nandini in a press conference in Hassan on Friday.

The police began the investigation following a house break theft reported at Hoysala Extension in Hassan city on April 27, this year. Mohammed Imran and his family members had gone out when valuables including 315 grams of gold jewellery and ₹ 2 lakh in cash belonged to them were taken away. Hassan Extension Police registered the case. Then Superintendent of Police R.Srinivas Gowda entrusted Arakalgud Police to investigate the case.

With the help of fingerprints found at the crime scene, the police could find out the accused. He had been moving from place to place. Finally, the police arrested him on a train in Hassan on June 22. Syed Aslam had been involved in many cases in the past and completed a jail term in January this year. The police recovered gold jewellery and other valuables from him.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, and Additional SP B.N.Nandini have appreciated the efforts of Holenarsipur DySP Muralidhar, Arkalgud CPI Y.Satyanarayan and other support staff involved in the investigation.